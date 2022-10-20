COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

On Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m., the Town of Marshall Historical Society will host a special presentation entitled “Honoring World War Casualties of Madison County, NY.” Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will talk about his new book of the same name. He will tell a few of the stories of soldiers that were killed in the line of service in World Wars I and II. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. There is no charge for this event. The Town of Marshall Historical Society will host the event at the Town Hall, 2651 State Route 12B, Deansboro. For more information, visit marshallhistsoc.org or email marshallhistory17@gmail.com.

On Friday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m., the Morrisville Public Library will host a special “What’s Old is New” historic talk. Join Morrisville and Eaton Historian Sue Greenhagen for an exciting talk about all the new photos and items she has collected recently, some never before seen by the public. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315.684.9130.

On Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., the Peterboro United Methodist Church will host a Welsh Music & Poetry: A Tribute to Reverend Robert Everett. 2022 National Abolition Hall of Fame inductee Reverend Robert Everett will be honored with a special event featuring singers, readers and a harpist from St. David’s, the Welsh Church in Nelson. For more information, visit NationalAbolitionHallofFameandMuseum.org, email NAHOFM1835@gmail.com or call 315.684.3262.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum will kick off its 2022 induction ceremonies. The day starts with a walking tour of the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark with Norman Dann, Ph.D., at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum will open its doors. At noon, a special presentation by J.H. Justin Schlesinger entitled “The Old House Under the Elms – The Fairbanks House and Museum.” Justin will present on the Fairbank House in Dedham, Mass.. At 1:30 p.m., the Abolition Symposia will kick off with a presentation on the Reverend Robert Everett by Jerry Hunter, Ph.D., at Bangor University in the UK, and E. Wyn James, a professor in the School of Welsh at Cardiff University. At 2 p.m., Jessica Harney, a Camden social studies teacher, will present Stephen & Harriet Myers’ Florence Farming & Lumber Association. At 2:30 p.m., the Symposia will continue with a presentation on Calvin Fairbank by his great-, great-granddaughter Lynn Fairbank. At 3:30 p.m., the final presentation of the Symposia will take place with a presentation on Stephen Myers by Paul & Mary Liz Stewart, researchers and founders of the Underground Railroad History Project of the Capital Region. At 5 p.m., a special 19th century boxed dinner will be offered at the Peterboro United Methodist Church. At 7 p.m., the nominators of the inductees will publicly nominate each inductee with seconds accepted from the banner sponsors. Upon voting approval from the audience, the Hall of Fame Banners will be unveiled for each new inductee. Reservations are required. To reserve your spot or for more information, visit NationalAbolitionHallofFameandMuseum.org, email NAHOFM1835@gmail.com or call 315.684.3262.

On Sunday, Oct. 23, the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum will host a special walking tour of the Great Cazenovia Fugitive Slave Law Convention in 1850. Retired History teacher Thomas Bennett will speak about the event, which was the largest the in the country protesting the proposed federal law. A short walking tour will examine the background and proceedings and aftermath of the two-day gathering and will visit sites where the actual convention took place. For more information, visit NationalAbolitionHallofFameandMuseum.org, email NAHOFM1835@gmail.com or call 315.684.3262.

On Sunday, Oct. 23, the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum and the Canastota Canal Town Museum will host the inaugural “Abolitionist Freedom Walk.” Come and learn the history of the first New York State Anti-Slavery Society meeting, which started in Utica and ended in Peterboro, with 104 brave souls who escaped an angry mob on an Erie Canal lumber barge to Canastota. The event will include a walk from Canastota to Clockville. Other aspects will include reenactments from people who were part of the event and more. Registration is $35 for adults and $25 for students. Registration includes a special t-shirt designed by Chin Okigbo. For more information, visit abolitionroad.org.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m., the Hamilton Inn will host a special “History Where you Eat.” At 5:30 p.m., Urtz will give a brief presentation on the history of the inn. Following the presentation, a tour of the building with inn reservation manager Jess Howland will be held. The event will also feature a special “Madison County Cocktail” developed with Old Home Distilleries Aaron Carvell. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. To reserve your spot or for more information, call 315.228.2125.

On Thursday, Oct. 27; Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m., the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation will host its eighth annual “Walk Among the Spirits” at the Evergreen Cemetery in Cazenovia. Come and enjoy this popular event, which brings Cazenovia’s great history to life. Tours depart every 10 minutes starting at 7 p.m., and the last tour leaves at 8 pm. Tickets can be purchased the night of the event. For more information, visit cazpreservation.org.

