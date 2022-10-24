Candidate Lynne Bialas McHugh to hold meet and greet Oct. 29, 2022

Lynne Bialas McHugh, candidate for Oneida Common Council Ward 1, is holding a meet-and-greet event open to the public at HipStir Café from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29; the public is encouraged to come to meet her and discuss their thoughts, feelings and concerns about Oneida and its future. Early voting starts that day at St. Paul’s Church on Sayles Street in Oneida, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov 8.

McHugh has vision of moving forward for positive change, with Democrat and Republican supporters.

“I’ve known Lynne for a long time and worked with her,” said Ward 1 resident Karen Alvarez. “She is one energetic, smart, devoted and caring person.

“She’d be a great resource and advocate for our ward and city,” said Ward 1 resident Heather de la Riva.

McHugh supports the Oneida Police Department and wants to fight for the health and safety of Oneida’s families.

“I am so grateful to Oneida Police Chief John Little because his approach and view of our city is very holistic,” she said.

McHugh’s other priorities include clearly identifying changes that could make Oneida safe and building relationships to get things done.

McHugh is a licensed marriage and family therapist in private practice in Oneida. She has worked for various non-profit agencies and provided therapy to many families in Madison County. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Rochester and a master’s degree from Springfield College. She has volunteered from a young age, and she has volunteered at the Madison County Historical Society, park programs, church and school programs and the Oneida Public Library. In recent years, McHugh has been active in the Willard Prior Parent-Teacher Organization. She lives in Oneida with her husband, their daughter and two dogs.

