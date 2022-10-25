Oneida Health to host job fair

Oneida Health will host a job fair from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Oneida Health Hospital, 321 Genesee St., Oneida.

Among many healthcare-related positions being offered in fields such as nursing, radiology, and laboratory, they will also be seeking qualified candidates for non-clinical positions including entry-level. These positions include patient access, medical office assistant, environmental services, and dietary, to name a few.

“If you are currently working in healthcare or interested in beginning a new rewarding career in healthcare, we want to meet you,” said Human Resources Vice President Anne English. “Over the last year, our leadership team has been very aggressive in enhancing our benefit structure. From increased starting rates and sign-on bonuses to flexible schedules and premium benefits, we have a lot to offer candidates.”

In an effort to help candidates reach employment, Oneida Health will have representatives on hand for voluntary on-the-spot interviews for a number of positions.

“The purpose of the job fair is to give candidates the opportunity to get to know Oneida Health’s exceptional culture and, if there is a position they are interested in, to provide them with an informal interview that may fast-track them to getting hired,” English said. “We understand that changing or starting a new job can sometimes be a drawn-out process for job seekers. We’re here to make that transition an easy one.”

Oneida Health is a regional integrated healthcare network with locations in Oneida, Chittenango, Vernon, Verona, Canastota and Camden.

Interested candidates are encouraged to attend the event or explore career opportunities at oneidahealth.org. For more information, call 315.361.2040.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related