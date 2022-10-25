Madison County Courier

Chittenango to hold public hearing

Oct 25, 2022

The Chittenango Village Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, prior to the regular monthly board meeting. This hearing is to give the public an opportunity to voice their concerns, opposition, or support for proposed Local Law 2022-A: Replace Chapter 87, Controlling Garbage, Rubbish & Refuse.

The hearing will be held in person and virtually. To attend virtually, contact the village clerk at (315) 687-3936 or email dthayer@chittenango.org prior to 3 p.m. Oct. 26.

