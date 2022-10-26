Oneida Community Cat Committee requests public’s help counting cat colonies

The Oneida Community Cat Committee is looking to expand their count of the feral, unowned and community cats in Oneida; they are requesting public input, which can be submitted at linkshortner.net/mFClN or through a form on the Oneida Community Cat Committee Facebook page.

The public may fill out the form anonymously, and all personally identifiable details will be kept confidential.

Once the committee has a better idea on the numbers and locations of local cat colonies, it will help them with obtaining funds and allocating resources to where they are needed most.

The Oneida Community Cat Committee is a subcommittee of the Oneida Improvement Committee. Their mission is to work with compassionate individuals, local governments, veterinary professionals, community members and other volunteers to achieve population decline of the unaltered, free-roaming, feral and abandoned domestic cats (“community cats”) in the Oneida area through education and the use of a humane trap/neuter/return program.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related