Madison County Clerk Michael Keville joined state DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder Wednesday at Syracuse Hancock International Airport to bring attention to the upcoming REAL ID deadline in 2023.

They were joined by Matthew Szwejbka, marketing and communications specialist for Syracuse Hancock Airport; New York state Federal Security Director Bart Johnson; Assemblyman and Transportation Committee Chairman Bill Magnarelli; Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter and Oswego County Clerk Terry M. Wilbur.

The message was simple: Get your REAL ID. Effective May 3, 2023, a standard New York state driver’s license or ID will no longer be accepted by any federal agency as a proof of identification for anyone over the age of 18, for any purpose. Leaders warned that the lack of a federally approved identification document such as REAL ID or Enhanced DL will prohibit access through TSA check points at airports, as well as access through security points at military bases or federal buildings, to name a few.

All New Yorkers are encouraged to acquire the REAL ID-compliant driver’s license at their favorite DMV location. Keville said the clerks at the Wampsville DMV are trained and eager to provide the services necessary to help all New Yorkers come into compliance with the federal law.

“This deadline is not going away,” Keville said. “People need to take it seriously. To take it seriously means to start the process now so that you give yourself the buffer if you have to make a second trip.”

For more information regarding exactly what documents are required to upgrade a driver’s license or non-driver ID, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/423/Department-of-Motor-Vehicles or Madison County Clerk’s Facebook page.

County Clerk encourages residents to get REAL ID

