Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Rue

Hello my name is Storm. I can be shy at first, but I’m a sweet and loving boy. I enjoy going on trips to pet therapy with the staff members, as I have perfect leash manners and great people skills. I tend to be dog-selective, but the staff is willing to do a proper meet-and-greet.

Cats are not my cup of tea.

Come down and cuddle with me today.

Rue is a sweet, high-energy kitty. She loves to play and zoom around with her friends. Rue is a great kitty who simply needs a new family to love and grow up with.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

