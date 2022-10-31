Board of Elections extended hours continue

Madison County Elections Commissioners Laura Martino and Mary Egger announced the Board of Elections will offer extended hours during the two weeks prior to the Nov. 8, 2022, general election in compliance with state Election Law §3-214(3).

The Board of Elections Office at County Office Building no. 4, 138 N. Court St., Wampsville, will be open for extended hours on the following days and times:

Tuesday, Nov. 1 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 – 9 a.m. to noon

The extended hours are intended to assist voters who may need to apply for an absentee ballot. Extended hours are not for early voting, which began Oct. 29, 2022. Any voter who will be absent from the county due to occupation, education, vacation, has a permanent physical disability or illness that would not allow them to go to the polls on Election Day, or is a caregiver for someone who is ill or physically disabled, is eligible to receive an absentee ballot.

The ballot, if not voted at the office the same day, must be postmarked by Nov. 8, 2022, or delivered to the County Board, early voting poll site or poll site location by close of polls on Election Day.

If a voter wishes to apply for and receive an absentee ballot in person at the Board of Elections, they must do so on or before Nov. 7.

A resident must have been registered to vote by Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 in order to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8 Election.

Absentee ballot applications and voter registration forms are available by mail, email or may be downloaded from madisoncounty.ny.gov/1547/Board-of-Elections. For the Nov. 8 general election only, a registered voter may also request an absentee ballot via the state portal. For more information, contact the Madison County Board of Elections at BOECommissioners@madisoncounty.ny.gov or 315.366.2231.

