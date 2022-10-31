Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

Class of 2022 Eagle Scouts deliver an average of 202 community service hours each

Bymartha

Oct 31, 2022

The Leatherstocking Council, BSA, is proud to announce that the Class of 2022 Eagle Scouts have provided their towns and cities with an average of 202 community service hours each.

The Leatherstocking Council has seen a 5-year rolling average of 64 new Eagles Scouts emerge from its membership each year. So far this year, 31 Eagle Scouts have led volunteer teams to give 6,267 service hours to a variety of nonprofits and community organizations.

That is a 4-percent average increase in the number of community service hours. The top 10 Eagle Scout community service projects ranked by volunteer hours so far this year are:

First NameLast NameTown/CityProject NameHoursEagle Date
MatthewBongiovanniChittenangoMusical Instruments Repair and Donations49322-03-01
AndrewAlbachChittenangoTrash Can Enclosures for Camp Evergreen YMCA44322-01-24
ChristianValentineLauensMorris School Dugouts41822-03-18
FloydBrownellChittenangoClear Path Little Free Lib. & Dog Training Stools37222-05-16
JordanRussellChittenangoOver the Rainbow Pre-School Playground Upgrade29322-07-18
CliffordArtis,  VSidneySidney Community Garden25822-04-22
JonathynLangoneRomeRome UMC Missions Room245.522-06-27
SamuelLarsonHamiltonShapiro Reserve Stairs24422-03-21
JennaDeepWatervilleLittle Free Library of Clinton20022-01-18

The Class of 2022 will be honored at the Leatherstocking Council’s annual Eagle Scout Recognition Dinner Sunday, Jan. 8. Seating is limited to Eagles and their families; however, sponsors may be seated with an Eagle interested in pursuing a career in their industry for a tax-deductible donation of $500 (room for 10 sponsors).

For more information, contact volunteer dinner coordinator Tim Crossway at tcrossway@hotmail.com or (315) 982-7356.

The Boy Scouts of America is one of the nation’s largest and most prominent values-based youth development organizations. The BSA provides a program for young people that builds character, trains them in the responsibilities of participating citizenship and develops personal fitness.  For more than a century, the BSA has helped build the future leaders of this country by combining educational activities and lifelong values with fun. The Boy Scouts of America knows that helping youth is a key to building a more conscientious, responsible and productive society.

The Leatherstocking Council, BSA (leatherstockingcouncil.org) provides character development programs and leadership skills training to Scouting families across the counties of Delaware, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Otsego, Schoharie and parts of Lewis and Hamilton.

Class of 2022 Eagle Scouts deliver an average of 202 community service hours each

The Leatherstocking Council, BSA, is proud to announce that the Class of 2022 Eagle Scouts have provided their towns and cities with an average of 202 community service hours each.

The Leatherstocking Council has seen a 5-year rolling average of 64 new Eagles Scouts emerge from its membership each year. So far this year, 31 Eagle Scouts have led volunteer teams to give 6,267 service hours to a variety of nonprofits and community organizations.

That is a 4-percent average increase in the number of community service hours. The top 10 Eagle Scout community service projects ranked by volunteer hours so far this year are:

First NameLast NameTown/CityProject NameHoursEagle Date
MatthewBongiovanniChittenangoMusical Instruments Repair and Donations49322-03-01
AndrewAlbachChittenangoTrash Can Enclosures for Camp Evergreen YMCA44322-01-24
ChristianValentineLauensMorris School Dugouts41822-03-18
FloydBrownellChittenangoClear Path Little Free Lib. & Dog Training Stools37222-05-16
JordanRussellChittenangoOver the Rainbow Pre-School Playground Upgrade29322-07-18
CliffordArtis,  VSidneySidney Community Garden25822-04-22
JonathynLangoneRomeRome UMC Missions Room245.522-06-27
SamuelLarsonHamiltonShapiro Reserve Stairs24422-03-21
JennaDeepWatervilleLittle Free Library of Clinton20022-01-18

The Class of 2022 will be honored at the Leatherstocking Council’s annual Eagle Scout Recognition Dinner Sunday, Jan. 8. Seating is limited to Eagles and their families; however, sponsors may be seated with an Eagle interested in pursuing a career in their industry for a tax-deductible donation of $500 (room for 10 sponsors).

For more information, contact volunteer dinner coordinator Tim Crossway at tcrossway@hotmail.com or (315) 982-7356.

The Boy Scouts of America is one of the nation’s largest and most prominent values-based youth development organizations. The BSA provides a program for young people that builds character, trains them in the responsibilities of participating citizenship and develops personal fitness.  For more than a century, the BSA has helped build the future leaders of this country by combining educational activities and lifelong values with fun. The Boy Scouts of America knows that helping youth is a key to building a more conscientious, responsible and productive society.

The Leatherstocking Council, BSA (leatherstockingcouncil.org) provides character development programs and leadership skills training to Scouting families across the counties of Delaware, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Otsego, Schoharie and parts of Lewis and Hamilton.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department Oct. 5 through 26, 2022

Oct 31, 2022 martha
Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTERS: Support candidates who support ‘America-First’ policies

Oct 31, 2022 martha
Local Top Story

Board of Elections extended hours continue

Oct 31, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department Oct. 5 through 26, 2022

Oct 31, 2022
Local Top Story

Class of 2022 Eagle Scouts deliver an average of 202 community service hours each

Oct 31, 2022
Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTERS: Support candidates who support ‘America-First’ policies

Oct 31, 2022
Local Top Story

Board of Elections extended hours continue

Oct 31, 2022