Class of 2022 Eagle Scouts deliver an average of 202 community service hours each

The Leatherstocking Council, BSA, is proud to announce that the Class of 2022 Eagle Scouts have provided their towns and cities with an average of 202 community service hours each.

The Leatherstocking Council has seen a 5-year rolling average of 64 new Eagles Scouts emerge from its membership each year. So far this year, 31 Eagle Scouts have led volunteer teams to give 6,267 service hours to a variety of nonprofits and community organizations.

That is a 4-percent average increase in the number of community service hours. The top 10 Eagle Scout community service projects ranked by volunteer hours so far this year are:

First Name Last Name Town/City Project Name Hours Eagle Date Matthew Bongiovanni Chittenango Musical Instruments Repair and Donations 493 22-03-01 Andrew Albach Chittenango Trash Can Enclosures for Camp Evergreen YMCA 443 22-01-24 Christian Valentine Lauens Morris School Dugouts 418 22-03-18 Floyd Brownell Chittenango Clear Path Little Free Lib. & Dog Training Stools 372 22-05-16 Jordan Russell Chittenango Over the Rainbow Pre-School Playground Upgrade 293 22-07-18 Clifford Artis, V Sidney Sidney Community Garden 258 22-04-22 Jonathyn Langone Rome Rome UMC Missions Room 245.5 22-06-27 Samuel Larson Hamilton Shapiro Reserve Stairs 244 22-03-21 Jenna Deep Waterville Little Free Library of Clinton 200 22-01-18

The Class of 2022 will be honored at the Leatherstocking Council’s annual Eagle Scout Recognition Dinner Sunday, Jan. 8. Seating is limited to Eagles and their families; however, sponsors may be seated with an Eagle interested in pursuing a career in their industry for a tax-deductible donation of $500 (room for 10 sponsors).

For more information, contact volunteer dinner coordinator Tim Crossway at tcrossway@hotmail.com or (315) 982-7356.

The Boy Scouts of America is one of the nation’s largest and most prominent values-based youth development organizations. The BSA provides a program for young people that builds character, trains them in the responsibilities of participating citizenship and develops personal fitness. For more than a century, the BSA has helped build the future leaders of this country by combining educational activities and lifelong values with fun. The Boy Scouts of America knows that helping youth is a key to building a more conscientious, responsible and productive society.

The Leatherstocking Council, BSA (leatherstockingcouncil.org) provides character development programs and leadership skills training to Scouting families across the counties of Delaware, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Otsego, Schoharie and parts of Lewis and Hamilton.

