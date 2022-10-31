BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department Oct. 5 through 26, 2022

Oct. 5
- Robert S. Atkinson, 50, of Oneida, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for assault second-degree. He was held at Madison County Jail pending Madison County Court arraignment.
- Mario Leonardo Ordonez-Uyaguari, 26, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for DWI: 1st offense, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, failure to use designated lane, failure to keep right and unlicensed operator. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 6
- Laura A. Roberson, 36, of Utica, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and discharged from custody.
- Christopher B. Knox, 33, of Munnsville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Kristi L. Anderson, 28, of Blossvale, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Caine D. Winder, 33, of Syracuse, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal mischief fourth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Amanda E. Coonrod, 39, of Chittenango, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 7
- Eryka L. Nolan, 29, of Stockbridge, was arrested for DWI: 1st offense and operating a motor vehicle w/ .08 of 1% BAC: 1st offense. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Ronald L. Forbes III, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Harley D. Forbes, 32, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and two counts of local law violation unlicensed dog.
Oct. 8
- Floyd V. Curtis Jr., 35, was arrested for two counts of burglary third-degree (D felony), petit larceny and two counts of criminal contempt first-degree (E felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Daniel J. Carlisle II, 46, of Chittenango, was arrested for criminal trespass second-degree, harassment second-degree and criminal contempt first-degree (E felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Christopher M. Kinney, 23, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Oct. 9
- Kym K. Snyder, 40, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal possession of stolen property fifth-degree, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and DWAI. She was transported to Madison County Court for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 10
- Rosemarie Musolino, 28, of Oneida, was arrested for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, criminal mischief fourth-degree, failure to keep right and endangering the welfare of a child less than 17 years of age.
Oct. 11
- Robert P. Frey, 45, of Canastota, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- William T. Forbes, 32, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal mischief fourth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Carson D. Allen, 19, of Oneida, was arrested for assault first-degree: serious physical injury w/ a weapon (B felony), assault second-degree: physical injury w/ a weapon second-degree and criminal possession of a weapon w/ intent to use fourth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment and held on $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond.
- Lewis E. Joslyn, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass third-degree.
Oct. 12
- Jamie E. Burdick, 44, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for allowing a dog to run at large.
- Amanda M. Spink, 28, of Camden, was arrested on a bench warrant for three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and unlicensed operator. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jesse J. Ackerman 26, of Munnsville was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator and following to closely.
Oct. 13
- Nita J. Williams, 37, of Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Joshua J. Parkhurst, 30, of Oneida, was arrested for unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, no/inadequate plate lamp, fleeing officer in motor vehicle third-degree, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, speed in zone, unsafe turn/failure to signal, failure to keep right, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Robert K. Davis, 45, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for sex offender failure to report internet accounts/email address first-degree.
- Christopher M. Derosa, 35, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal trespass second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Luciano M. Cinquemani, 37, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment: second-degree: physical contact.
Oct. 14
- Patricio G. Whitton, 33, of Clinton, was arrested for illegal signal: less than 100 feet, unlicensed operator, circumventing an ignition interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: alcohol, and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: 3+ open suspensions on 3+ dates.
- Joshua J. Parkhurst, 30, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Sara M. Coonrod, 33, of Oneida, was arrested on a criminal summons for harassment second-degree: alarm or annoy.
- Jeffrey M. Schiavetta, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct: obstructing traffic.
- Jennifer M. Hart, 54, of Bridgeport, was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and unlicensed operator.
- Kenneth D. Sims Jr., 34, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon third-degree: previous conviction and assault second-degree: intent to cause physical injury with a weapon. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 15
- William D Winchell, 43, of Oneida, was arrested for an exhaust violation and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Brittany A. Kennedy, 22, of Oneida, was arrested for operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration.
- Michael D. Atkinson, 26, of Kirkville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: 3+ open suspensions on 3+ dates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an un insured motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and improper plates. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 17
- Shelbi R. Taylor, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for dangerous dog.
- Makenna R. Lee, 30, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal possession of stolen property fourth-degree: vehicle. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Katrina M. Cook, 23, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for harassment second-degree and criminal contempt first-degree.
Oct. 18
- Lige M. Truitt, 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree: meth.
- Erika P. Eklund, 31, of Oneida, was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and failure to notify DMV of address change.
- Ryan Dobson, 35, of Gloversville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 19
- Issa N. Nahhas, 33, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny, and harassment second-degree: alarm or annoy. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 20
- Shelby G. Babcock, 30, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Joseph W. Lamie, 28, of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Jamie E. Burdick, 44, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for unlicensed dog.
Oct. 21
- Thomas C. More, 36, of Munnsville was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and no stop lamps.
- Robert A Harp, 52, of Oneida, was arrested for arson second-degree, reckless endangerment first-degree and reckless endangerment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Ronald J. Fralick, 59, of Mattydale, was issued an appearance ticket for exposure of a person.
Oct. 23
- Shelby G. Babcock, 30, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Eric D. Howe, 25, of Canastota, was arrested for aggravated unlicensed third-degree, unlicensed operator and illegal signal: less than 100 feet.
- Kayla R. Hewitt, 31, of Oneida, was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and moved from lane unsafely.
Oct. 24
- Quiana N. Thomas, 40, of East Syracuse, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 25
- Luis A. Rosado, 32, of Canastota, was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: 3+ open suspensions on 3+ dates and failure to stop at a red light.
- Heather L. Confer, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Steven P. Laubenheimer, 45, of Mexico, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Floyd V. Curtis Jr., 35, of Oneida, was arrested for burglary third-degree, criminal contempt second-degree and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Trever R. Klein, 29, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal trespass third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 26
- Michael A. Whitney, 41, of Mexico, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, improper plates, operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Jamie L. Sansone, 30, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for three counts of local law violation unlicensed dog.
- Geoffrey J. Kaulback, 32, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Deborah A. Collier, 54, of Hornell, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.