Books debut, author presentation at Canastota Public Library

Nov 4, 2022

Author Rachael Ikins will premiere her two newest books at the Canastota Public Library during a reading at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Ikins will be reading from her new poetry collection, “The Woman With Three Elbows,” which was published by Raw Earth Ink this year. She will also deliver selected readings from her young reader book entitled, “A Piglet for David.”

The young reader book was published last year by Clare Songbirds Publishing.

The presentation will also be available by Zoom.

In addition to writing, Ikins is an artist. There will be books and art items for signing and purchase at the event.

Ikins is a 2016/18 Pushcart, 2013/18 CNY Book Award, 2018 Independent Book Award winner and 2019 Vinnie Ream & Faulkner poetry finalist. She is a Syracuse University graduate and author-illustrator of nine books in multiple genres. Her writing and artwork have appeared in journals world-wide from India, the U.K., Japan, Canada and the U.S.

Born in the Fingerlakes region, Ikins now lives by a river with her dogs, cats, saltwater fish, a garden that feeds her through winter and riotous houseplants.

