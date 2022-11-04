New York State Police blotter

Troop D Headquarters – Oneida

State inmate arrested for criminally negligent homicide

In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, an inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, was in a physical altercation with another inmate, 37-year-old Anthony Diaz.

An investigation conducted by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation determined Blackman punched Diaz with a closed fist in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker. As a result of this single punch, Diaz was hospitalized and eventually succumbed to his injuries at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center Nov. 24, 2021.

Following an autopsy by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner, Diaz’s death was ruled a homicide. A grand jury in Oneida County was convened in late September/early October 2022, and Blackman was indicted on a charge of criminally negligent homicide in connection with this incident.

The grand jury also indicted Blackman on charges of second- and third-degree assault for a separate attack that injured a staff member that occurred several days after the assault that led to the death of Diaz.

Blackman remains in the custody of DOCCS at Elmira Correctional Facility on unrelated charges; he was brought to Troop D Headquarters – Oneida Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, where he was processed and arraigned in Oneida County Court.

State police were assisted by the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office.

State police conduct underage drinking initiative in Oneida County

On Oct. 28, 2022, troopers conducted an underage drinking initiative in Oneida County. As a result of the initiative, the following locations were checked and found in compliance:

Stewarts, 9128 Turin Rd, Lee

Circle K, 8709 Turin Rd, Lee

Delta Liquors, 8593 Turin Rd, Lee

Turin Rd Mart, 8199 Turin Rd, Lee

Sunoco, 4644 Rome Taberg Rd, Lee

Cliffs Market, 4094 St Rt 69 Taberg

Dollar General, 4120 St Rt 69, Camden

Fastrac, 24 Main Street, Camden

Village Liquors, 50 Main Street, Camden

Dollar General, 35 Main Steet, Camden

Byrne Dairy, 16 Main Street, Camden,

Kinney’s Drugs, 2 Preston Hill Rd, Camden

Tops Market, 9554 Harden Blvd, Camden

Y-Hill Express, 2344 St Rt 49 Blossvale

North Bay Country Store, 2090 State Route 49, Vienna

Circle K, 1510 Main St, Sylvan Beach

The following locations were found not to be in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21:

Dollar General, 1510 Main St, Sylvan Beach. As a result, Dakota D. Gabruk, 19, of Sylvan Beach, was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child (PL 160.20) and prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under 21 years old (ABC 65-1).

