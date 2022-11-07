BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department Oct. 27 through Nov. 2

Oct. 27
- Christopher J. Garrow, 23, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault third-degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his recognizance.
- Kerrie A. Baker, 48, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for trespass. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 28
- Justin R. Snow, 42, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal contempt second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Holly A. Campbell, 31, of Morrisville, was issued appearance tickets for no plate lamp, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Andrew G. Bavo, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of local law violation allowing a dog to run at large.
- Harold S. Chesebro, III, 49, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal possession of narcotic drugs fourth-degree (C felony), criminal possession of a controlled substance w/ intent to sell fifth-degree (D felony), criminal possession of narcotic drugs w/ intent to sell third-degree (B felony) and criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Phillip T. Kane, 28, of Madison, was arrested on an arrest warrant for endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 29
- Erika P. Eklund, 31, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal trespass second-degree, criminal mischief fourth-degree and endangering the welfare of a child. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Brooke A. Ford, 29, of Sherrill, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Adam J. Pawlikowski, 36, of Blossvale, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration.
Oct. 30
- Duane F. Markiewicz, 77, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of open burn.
- Derek A. Casler, 25, of Vernon, was issued appearance tickets for illegal signal: less than 100 feet, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- John D. Cavallo, III, 38, of Canastota, was arrested for criminal possession of stolen property fifth-degree, possession of a forged instrument second-degree (D felony), circumventing an ignition interlock device, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and improper plates. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Stephanie K. Karuzas, 39, of Oriskany Falls, was issued appearance tickets for criminal possession of stolen property fourth-degree: motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and circumventing an ignition interlock device.
- Angela Beecher, 19, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny.
- Christopher Baltazar, 21, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny.
- Matthew J. Lamb, 51, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate lights, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: previous conviction, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Erika P. Eklund, 31, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal contempt second-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jamya B. Garceau, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 1
- Arthur P. Leroy, Jr., 44, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for no tail lamp and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Ariel N. Fairchild, 29, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate exhaust and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- George M. Chismar, 63, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for assault second-degree, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing second-degree and criminal tampering third-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Brian J. Stevens, 34, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal mischief fourth-degree: prevent emergency call and harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Vernon E. Howe III, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of local law violation unlicensed dog.
Nov. 2
- George M. Chismar, 63, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal contempt second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.