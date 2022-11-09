Support Clear Path for Veterans

Order dessert from Clear Path’s third annual Thanksgiving pie today

It’s Clear Path’s third annual Thanksgiving Pie Fundraiser, and time is running out; enjoy delicious, fresh-baked pies with your family while helping veterans. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, is the deadline to order.

Choose from apple crumb, chocolate cream and pumpkin, all of which can be made without gluten, dairy, egg, nut or soy for those with food allergies.

Pies will be available for pick up at Clear Path from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22; and from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Clear Path also is accepting sponsorships for meals for a veteran. Each meal donation will cover the cost of a place setting for a veteran in need at Clear Path’s annual Thanksgiving meal.

Click HERE to order.

