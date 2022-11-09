Madison County Courier

Support Clear Path for Veterans

Nov 9, 2022

Order dessert from Clear Path’s third annual Thanksgiving pie today

It’s Clear Path’s third annual Thanksgiving Pie Fundraiser, and time is running out; enjoy delicious, fresh-baked pies with your family while helping veterans. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, is the deadline to order.

Choose from apple crumb, chocolate cream and pumpkin, all of which can be made without gluten, dairy, egg, nut or soy for those with food allergies.

Pies will be available for pick up at Clear Path from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22; and from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Clear Path also is accepting sponsorships for meals for a veteran. Each meal donation will cover the cost of a place setting for a veteran in need at Clear Path’s annual Thanksgiving meal.

Click HERE to order.

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Ag Dep’t announces Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grant Program

Nov 11, 2022 martha
History Top Story

Historic Marker Program to Commemorate Revolutionary America

Nov 10, 2022 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Salvation Army and Price Chopper/Market 32 launch holiday kettle donation program

Nov 10, 2022 martha

