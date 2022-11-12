‘What is Normal and What is Not?’ YMCA’s Wellness Program speaker series continues

Now, where did I leave those keys? We all forget things at one time or another and, as we age, it may happen more frequently. If you are an older adult or are caring for an older person, it is important to know when memory loss is a normal part of aging or requires a discussion with a medical professional.

Allie Jardin, LMSW of University Geriatricians, Syracuse, will present “Memory, Forgetfulness and Aging: What’s Normal and What’s Not?” at the Oneida YMCA, 701 Seneca St., Oneida, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

This program is the fourth in the Wellness Speaker Series sponsored by the Oneida branch of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley. The program is free and open to the public.

Jardin will discuss:

Normal age-related changes in memory and thinking

Changes in memory and thinking that would prompt a conversation with a doctor and how to have that conversation

Different conditions that cause memory loss

Difference between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

Information on Central New York’s Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s disease

Quick tips on how to “age well”

A question-and-answer session will follow the program.

Jardin is a state-licensed social worker with extensive experience working with dementia and senior care in long-term and community-based settings. She received her undergraduate degree in sociology from LeMoyne College and her master’s degree in social work from Syracuse University.

Registration is not required for the seminar and all ages are invited to attend.

This program is the fourth in the series of wellness programs sponsored by the Oneida branch of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley. Additional seminars in the series will include:

Stress and Wellness – Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Introduction to Meditation and Reiki: Living a Calmer and Fulfilled Life – Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m.

Sticky Fitness: How to Maintain a Health Promoting Fitness Regimen – Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Wellness Speaker Series is sponsored by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

For more information, contact Oneida branch Health and Fitness Coordinator Madison Robinson at 315.363.7788 or visit ymcatrivalley.org.

