Safety/Law Enforcement

Utica Police Department announces assault arrest Nov. 7

Nov 10, 2022

On Nov. 1, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m. Utica police officers were sent to the 1500 block of Neilson Street regarding a menacing and assault investigation.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who stated that as he was walking in the 1500 block of Neilson Street when a vehicle pulled up to him, and several parties with whom he is familiar exited the vehicle. The victim said a male party brandished a handgun toward him and told him not to fight back while a female began to strike him repeatedly with a metal baseball bat.

The victim said that while the female was striking him, he could feel the bones in his hand breaking and, as a result, he suffered a compound fracture where the bone was protruding through his skin.

The victim was transported to a local hospital before being transported to a Syracuse-area hospital to address his injuries.

Based on the totality of the incident, the case was assigned to an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division, and on Nov. 7, both suspects were located and charged.

Tajmere Phillips, 20, of Utica, was charged with second-degree assault, and second-egree menacing. Shamiya Phillips, 38, of Utica, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

