Hamilton TSC to host photos with Santa

Holiday-themed event takes place Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tractor Supply Company will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event. Planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19, 2022, Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities.

A local photographer will be on site during the event taking Christmas photos of Santa’s Little Helpers and their owners. The first 25 customers to take their photo with Santa will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.

“At Tractor Supply, we welcome families with open arms,” said Manager Kate Buice. “This is one of many children- and pet-friendly events held throughout the year to show our appreciation for our loyal customers and their loved ones.”

In addition to photos with Santa, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy pet photos, a coloring contest and bake sale.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 1010 Madison Marketplace. For more information, contact the Hamilton Tractor Supply at 315.824.0146.

