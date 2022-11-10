Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a serious personal injury motor vehicle crash that occurred on Dugway Road in Nelson.

At approximately 4:09 p.m. Nov. 7, 2022, deputies responded to reports of serious injuries due to a car versus pedestrian accident at the 2900 block of Dugway Road in Nelson. The MCSO investigation showed that Michael Podolak, 38, of Moravia, was operating a 2022 Chevrolet pickup with trailer southbound on Dugway Road when he struck a 6-year-old boy who entered the roadway for unknown reasons.

The boy was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital for serious injuries to his lower extremities. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening at this time, and he is in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information regarding the crash contact the MCSO Road Patrol Division at 315.366.2311.

MCSO members were assisted on scene by CAVAC Ambulance, the New Woodstock Fire Department and the Erieville Fire Department.

The investigation continues.

MCSO investigating car vs. pedestrian accident in Nelson

