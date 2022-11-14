Abolitionists inducted to Hall of Fame

Descendants and sponsors traveled from across New York state, as well as from California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Rhode Island and Texas to participate in the abolition symposia and inductions of three abolitionists to the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum. (The 2020 inductions were postponed twice due to the coronavirus.)

Nominated by nominations coordinator Ted Engle, E. Wyn James, the St. David Society of Utica, Oneida County History Center, Remsen-Steuben Historical Society and the Welsh North American Association, inductee Rev. Robert Everett of Remsen was celebrated by a Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, evening of Welsh music and poetry. Engle presented Everett’s symposium Oct. 22, and a large crowd of Everett descendants took the Induction stage to unveil the inductee banner.

Inductee Calvin Fairbank’s great-great-granddaughter Lynn Fairbank presented her ancestor’s symposium during the afternoon symposia, and Fairbank’s great-great-great-grandson Justin Schlesinger presented on the Fairbank house museum in Dedham, Mass. Fairbank was born in Pike and is buried in Angelica. He spent most of his life in Ohio and Kentucky freeing slaves and being jailed and punished severely for his abolitionist activities. Fairbank descendants and sponsors joined the formal induction ceremonies Saturday evening.

Mary Liz Stewart and Paul Stewart nominated and presented Stephen Myers on behalf of the Underground Railroad Education Center in Albany. Two descendants of the Myers joined the Stewarts on stage for the unveiling of the banner, which will be installed in the Hall of Fame.

Sunday afternoon Jessica Harney presented on the Myers' development of the Florence Farming and Lumber Association in Oneida County.

For more information, visit NationalAbolitionHallofFameandMuseum.org.

