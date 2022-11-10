Price Chopper/Market 32 will again host the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle” holiday campaign at all 130 of its stores.

The Salvation Army and Price Chopper/Market 32 have been collaborative partners in the communities they serve for more than 35 years.

Last year’s “Red Kettle” campaign at Price Chopper and Market 32 stores raised more than $500,000 in donations directly benefitting those in need throughout the communities where the funds were collected.

This year’s campaign will run from Nov. 14 through Dec. 24, 2022.

“The annual Red Kettle campaign has become integral to the holiday season – both in our stores and in our communities,” said Mona Golub, vice president of public relations and consumer services for Price Chopper/Market 32. “Being able to extend ourselves and welcome our community partners in support of friends and neighbors in need is a blessing.”

“The Salvation Army is incredibly thankful for its continuing partnership with Price Chopper and Market 32 stores,” said Major Kevin Stoops, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army, Empire State Division. “Each Christmas season, Salvation Army Red Kettles located in front of these stores raise more than $500,000 which helps The Salvation Army provide food, clothing and many other services to local families and individuals in need throughout the year.

“Thank you to our generous partners and donors for helping to make real change happen in the lives of others.”

Salvation Army and Price Chopper/Market 32 launch holiday kettle donation program

