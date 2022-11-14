Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Religion Top Story

St. Patrick’s to host Ecumenical Thanksgiving service

Bymartha

Nov 14, 2022

The Oneida Area Christian Churches Council will hold the annual community-wide ecumenical Thanksgiving service at St. Patrick’s Church at the corner of Main and Walnut streets, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Representatives from area churches will conduct the service, which is open to all area residents. Members of the Oneida Area Civic Chorale under the direction of Mark Bunce will provide special music for the service, including “For the Beauty of the Earth,” “Thankful” and “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.”

A free-will offering will be taken at the service, and those attending are asked to bring donations of boxed and canned goods for the area food pantry. This year’s service is dedicated to Shirley Kitts, one of the event’s founding members and to Father Kapral, who was dedicated to the Ecumenical efforts of this community.

St. Patrick’s to host Ecumenical Thanksgiving service

The Oneida Area Christian Churches Council will hold the annual community-wide ecumenical Thanksgiving service at St. Patrick’s Church at the corner of Main and Walnut streets, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Representatives from area churches will conduct the service, which is open to all area residents. Members of the Oneida Area Civic Chorale under the direction of Mark Bunce will provide special music for the service, including “For the Beauty of the Earth,” “Thankful” and “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.”

A free-will offering will be taken at the service, and those attending are asked to bring donations of boxed and canned goods for the area food pantry. This year’s service is dedicated to Shirley Kitts, one of the event’s founding members and to Father Kapral, who was dedicated to the Ecumenical efforts of this community.

By martha

Related Post

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Farmers can now make 2023 crop year elections

Nov 16, 2022 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department Nov. 3 to 13, 2022

Nov 15, 2022 martha
Fun & Recreation Top Story

DEC announces deer, bear check station opening weekend

Nov 15, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Farmers can now make 2023 crop year elections

Nov 16, 2022
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department Nov. 3 to 13, 2022

Nov 15, 2022
Fun & Recreation Top Story

DEC announces deer, bear check station opening weekend

Nov 15, 2022
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Statement from Madison County Judge-elect Rhonda Youngs

Nov 15, 2022