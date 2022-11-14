The Oneida Area Christian Churches Council will hold the annual community-wide ecumenical Thanksgiving service at St. Patrick’s Church at the corner of Main and Walnut streets, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Representatives from area churches will conduct the service, which is open to all area residents. Members of the Oneida Area Civic Chorale under the direction of Mark Bunce will provide special music for the service, including “For the Beauty of the Earth,” “Thankful” and “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.”

A free-will offering will be taken at the service, and those attending are asked to bring donations of boxed and canned goods for the area food pantry. This year’s service is dedicated to Shirley Kitts, one of the event’s founding members and to Father Kapral, who was dedicated to the Ecumenical efforts of this community.

St. Patrick’s to host Ecumenical Thanksgiving service

