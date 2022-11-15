Statement from Madison County Judge-elect Rhonda Youngs

Rhonda Youngs of Cazenovia issued a statement following her successful campaign for Madison County judge. She said the Board of Elections affirmed the validity of write-in votes that decided the election in her favor.

“I am truly honored and humbled to have earned the trust of the voters to hold the role of Madison County judge for the next 10 years. This was a very unusual election, and I am grateful and appreciative of all of the support and help that so many people gave to my campaign. It was a true team effort with people from all backgrounds and all political affiliations working together for a positive outcome.”

