DEC announces deer, bear check station opening weekend

Hunters invited to help DEC’s annual harvest data collection and research efforts by visiting voluntary check station

The state Department of Environmental Conservation encouraged hunters to visit the Region 9 deer and bear check station on Route 16 in the town of Holland, Erie County, during the opening weekend of the regular big game season.

“With just a few minutes of their time, hunters in Western New York who visit the check station can help inform DEC’s big game harvest research and provide us with valuable biological data to study the region’s big game populations,” said DEC Region 9 Big Game Biologist Ryan Rockefeller. “DEC staff also enjoy the opportunity to interact with hunters and hear about their opening weekend experiences.”

DEC’s Region 9 check station will operate from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The check station is located on Route 16, heading northbound about one mile south of the town of Holland, Erie County. Hunters are encouraged to bring harvested deer and bear to the check station, where DEC staff will determine age and collect biological and harvest information.

Participation is voluntary and helps DEC gather valuable data to assess the status of the area’s big game population. DEC also collects biological and harvest information from thousands of deer across the state each year by visiting facilities that process the venison for hunters.

As in previous years, hunters wishing to donate their harvest to “Hunters Helping the Hungry” sponsored by the Venison Donation Coalition, may drop off a deer at the Holland check station before 6 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20.

Take it, tag it, report it

DEC reminds New York hunters of the importance of reporting their harvest. Harvest reporting is critical to wildlife management, and hunters are required to report their harvest of deer, bear and turkey within seven days of taking the animal. The easiest way to report is via DEC’s HuntFishNY mobile app. Through this app, hunters, anglers and trappers can access an electronic version of their licenses and privileges, and report the harvest of deer, bear and turkey quickly while afield on their mobile device. Hunters may still use the phone report system, but online and mobile systems are faster, more convenient and easier for hunters to accurately enter information.

