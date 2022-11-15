BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department Nov. 3 to 13, 2022

Nov. 3
- Luke D. Perry, 22, of Cazenovia, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- John D. Cavallo, III, 38, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
- Aaron M. Smith, 30, of Blossvale, was arrested on an arrest warrant for grand larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court.
Nov. 4
- Jonathan P. Byrnes, 31, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for failure to stop at a stop sign and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- John C. Williams, 35, of Verona, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Christopher J. Northup, 26, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for second-degree aggravated harassment.
- Stephen J. Angle, 32, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 5
- Louis L. Bender, 22, of Munnsville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and three counts of second-degree harassment: physical contact. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Billie A. Vonkrusze, 48, of Little Falls, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 6
- A 15-year-old juvenile was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
- A 16-year-old juvenile was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for third-degree criminal trespass.
- A 16-year-old juvenile was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for third-degree criminal trespass.
Nov. 7
- A 10-year-old juvenile was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for third-degree criminal trespass.
Nov. 8
- William T. Mayo Jr., 62, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of possession or consumption of alcohol in public.
- Jason S. Jerome, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for three counts of local law violation unlicensed dog.
- Steven A. Potocki Jr., 41, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Steven J. Westcott, 24, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Erica M. Mullin, 38, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper plates.
- Breanna M. Bronson, 24, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for speed in zone and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Nov. 9
- William T. Mayo, Jr., 62, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of open container.
- Lorrie M. Dean, 57, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for a local law violation of unlicensed dog. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
- Erica M. Mullin, 38, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 10
- Amanda G. Whipple, 18, of Cazenovia, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Emily M. Mazzariello, 20, of Cazenovia, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- William T. Mayo Jr., 62, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
- Rodney R. Bishop, 71, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing an ignition interlock device and moved from lane unsafely.
- Shawn G. Dieni, 26, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Michelle L. Burns, 39, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Gabriel Comstock, 18, of Oneida, was arrested for sexual misconduct. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
Nov. 11
- Terena L. Bender, 51, of Norwich, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Jeffery M. Schiavetta, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree grand larceny.
- George M. Chismar, 63, of Oneida, was arrested for two counts of second-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jason W. Colon, 50, of Blossvale, was arrested on a bench warrant for fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 12
- Jeffrey W. Mikalonis Jr., 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a truck route violation.
Nov. 13
- Adah C. Shenandoah, 34, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for second-degree criminal impersonation. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.