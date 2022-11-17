Madison County Courier

Youth Bureau accepting funding proposals for 2023

Nov 17, 2022

Madison County Youth Bureau is accepting funding proposals from community-based non-profit organizations, public agencies and Madison County municipalities to provide positive youth development programming to the youth of Madison County during 2023. These programs will utilize Youth Bureau funds for year-long programs, January through December. Eligible programs must provide community-level services designed to promote positive youth development and respond to locally identified youth needs in Madison County.

Limited year-long funds are available and must be used for the delivery of services throughout the year beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31. Eligible programs must be outcome-based and provide quantifiable and verifiable indicators by which program performance will be measured. All programs seeking funding must track outcome measures for the service, opportunity and support the program is addressing.

This RFP is available at madisoncounty.ny.gov/427/Purchasing and will be following the Purchasing Department bidding process.

State Office of Children and Family Services Youth Development Program funds for seasonal programs will be released in the spring. A separate funding announcement will be provided in 2023. For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/150/Youth-Bureau.

