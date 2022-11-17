BRiDGES releases local marijuana data and introduces new programming

Joel LaLone, principal researcher of Joel LaLone Consulting, shared many compelling facts during his recent presentation at an event hosted by BRiDGES, Madison County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Inc., at the Kallet Civic Center in Oneida. Among these revelations was that only 51 percent of all participants knew the legal age for marijuana use is 21 years old. It is imperative that the residents of New York understand that despite marijuana being legalized, it is only intended for adult consumption and, like all drugs, can carry risks, especially for the developing brains’ of young people.

BRiDGES contracted with Lalone to conduct a survey in late 2021 regarding marijuana use in Madison County related to the recent legalization. School counselors, staff from Madison County Health Department, Madison County Youth Bureau and the Oneida Police Department were among participants.

BRiDGES shared information about a new community-wide coalition aimed at reducing underage and binge drinking and reducing harm related to marijuana use in Madison County. BRiDGES Coalition Coordinator Carolann Ferrier and Coalition Development Specialist Gretchen Slater were hired to organize and execute this coalition. After LaLone’s presentation, Ferrier encouraged the audience to consider joining the coalition.

“I would like to invite you to become members of our coalition, so that we can work together to provide resources, as well as solutions to the issues within our community in regards to marijuana and alcohol use,” she said. “Gretchen and I look forward to working with you to build healthy communities in Madison County.”

Those interested in learning more or joining the coalition may contact Ferrier at cferrier@bridgescouncil.org.

Immediately following LaLone’s presentation, the Kallet opened to the community for a free family-friendly event and BRiDGES Executive Director Maureen Campanie invited participants to enjoy the entertainment and visit the tables set up around the Kallet showcasing BRiDGES programming.

Campanie shared that BRiDGES was awarded a grant through the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports that allowed for expansion of current programming and to add additional curricula to its lineup. Highlighted at these tables were new offerings such as the Stanford Cannabis Prevention Toolkit, aimed at prevention of marijuana use among teens. Also featured was All Stars Core, a curriculum that invites students to participate in art projects, video-making and to think about their hopes for the future and the way risky behaviors may impact those dreams.

BRiDGES offers prevention programming for all ages, including parenting classes and programs that can be enjoyed by classrooms and youth groups or youth-focused organizations. Visit bridgescouncil.org to download the programming catalog for this year and email info@bridgescouncil.org for more information.

In addition to the tables of BRiDGES programming, Upscale Exotics provided reptiles – including a large tortoise – to engage community members, Drew’s Balloons offered free balloon animals, Oscar’s Food truck was on site for dinner, and many community partners attended to share what their agencies can offer in Madison County.

In addition, winners of the BRiDGES coloring contest were recognized. Winners included students from Madison Central School, Roberts Street Elementary School and Bolivar Road Elementary School. Congratulations to all of the winners.

