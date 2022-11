AARP-certified driving instructor Mark Smith announced he will hold a defensive driving course from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Dec. 10 at Holy Family Church, 4343 Peterboro Road, Vernon.

Cost for the course is $35; the class is sponsored by Empire Safety Council.

Completion of the course may remove up to four points off participants’ driving records and 10 percent off auto insurance premiums for three years.

For more information, contact Smith at 315.941.1760 or madoneidadefdriv@gmail.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related