LETTERS: 1886 Benevolent Society issues grant to CWC

Nov 21, 2022

To the Editor:

The 1886 Benevolent Society of Oneida recently announced the Community Wellness Center in Hamilton is the recipient of a financial grant to support the enhancement of services for older adults in Madison County.

The CWC Board of Governors appreciates that the Foundation recognized the negative impact that COVID-19 had on many service organizations that serve the older adult community. The Benevolent Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that provides grants that may be used toward programs and projects that support quality-of-life enhancements in areas such as transportation, health programs, education programs, mobility expenses and ways to combat isolation.

The CWC Board of Governors issued a statement that read “This help comes at a critical time as they work to return to the pre-COVID membership level. The 1886 Benevolent Foundation grant is a great morale-booster. It demonstrates that the community values what we provide, and it will support that effort.”

The grant will provide six full-year paid memberships for eligible older adults residing in any of four senior housing centers: Oliver-Burleigh Senior Housing, Oriskany Falls; Cedar Street Apartments in Morrisville; Cazenovia Village Apartments and Madison Lane Apartments in Hamilton. The CWC is a community outreach of Community Memorial Hospital of Hamilton.

Sam Cooper, Hamilton

