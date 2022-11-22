Escape Rooms at the Canastota Public Library

The Canastota Public Library is planning to hold two Escape Rooms at the library during the last week of December. There will be one Escape Room for children, ages 5 to 8 years old and a second for adults.

“Escape the Zoo” will be offered at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in the lower level of the library. Children 5 to 8 years old will have a chance to solve puzzles and word games and “escape” from the zoo. Participants should expect lots of fun and some brain teasers in this escape room.

We encourage families or friends to come and work together in this fun afternoon event. Parents may attend, as well.

In the evening, the room will become “Kidnapper Chase Escape Room.” In this scenario, adults will solve a kidnapping and chase the kidnapper through many different cities. The adult escape room will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Again, couples or groups can come and work on the clues together to solve the Escape Room puzzles.

Reservations are required. To reserve a space, call the library at 315.697.7030 or visit the circulation desk to sign up.

These are the second and third escape rooms that the library has offered to the community. The library’s hope is that these will also be well-received. There is no cost, but advance sign up is required.

The library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

