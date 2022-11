State police Troop D is hosting a free car seat safety check from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. The event will be held at the Troop D Headquarters, 261 Genesee St., Oneida.

Certified passenger safety technicians will install, inspect and check your child’s car seats for free; no reservations are needed.

For more information, call 315.366.6032.

