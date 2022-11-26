YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley news

Program focuses on coping skills for health and wellness

It’s normal for life’s everyday pressures to cause stress. But, according to the American Psychological Society, stress can be unhealthy when it upsets everyday functioning and negatively impacts your physical and mental health.

The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley’s wellness program, “Stress and Wellness,” will help identify negative stressors and how they relate to all areas of wellness including sleep, nutrition, exercise and overall mental health.

Health Coach Gretchen Slater of Graceful Gains Wellness Studio in Verona will present the program from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Oneida YMCA, 701 Seneca St.

The opportunity to practice stress management techniques is included in the program.

The program is free and open to the public.

Slater has more than 15 years’ experience in health education. She has a master’s degree in education and certifications as a health coach, personal trainer, holistic nutritionist, level one herbalist and essential oils specialist.

Registration is not required for the seminar and all ages are invited to attend.

This program is the fifth in the series of wellness programs sponsored by the Oneida branch of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley. Additional seminars in the series include:

Introduction to Meditation and Reiki: Living a Calmer and Fulfilled Life – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7

Sticky Fitness: How to Maintain a Health-Promoting Fitness Regimen – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14

The Wellness Speaker Series is sponsored by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

For more information, contact Health and Fitness Coordinator Madison Robinson at the Oneida branch of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley at 315.363.7788 or visit ymcatrivalley.org.

Tai Chi classes focusing on arthritis planned

Registration begins Dec. 1 for “Tai Chi for Arthritis” at the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley, Oneida branch. The course will be held at 9 a.m. Friday mornings beginning Jan. 20. The eight-week session runs until Mar. 10.

According to the Arthritis Foundation, the slow, fluid movements of Tai Chi can improve balance, reduce stress and is a natural arthritis workout to help relieve pain.

Registration runs from Friday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Jan. 10 at ymcatricalley.org or at the YMCA, 701 Seneca St., Oneida.

Certified Tai Chi Instructor Christine Crandall will teach 12 movements to help in managing pain in muscles and joints.

“This is a safe and easy way to learn how to relieve pain and help improve health and balance,” said Robinson.

For more information about this class and other classes offered at the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley, contact Madison at mrobinson@ymcatrivalley.org or visit ymcatrivalley.org.

To become a member of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley, call Oneida at 315.363.7788, Rome at 315.336.3500 or online at www.ymcagtrivalley.org.

