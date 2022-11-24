Miller announces library funding

More than $131,000 awarded to three libraries in 101ST Assembly District

Assemblyman Brian Miller (R,C-New Hartford) announced three libraries in the 101st Assembly District will be awarded a total of $131,758 in construction awards.

This program is part of the 2021-22 state budget Capital Fund.

“Public libraries are true gems within our society, offering opportunities for lifelong learning and improvement for all people,” Miller said. “I am pleased to award Bovina Public Library, Jordanville Public Library and Little Falls Public Library the funds needed to make important capital improvements. Investment in these important public institutions provides invaluable returns.”

Bovina Public Library in Delaware County will spend $74,625 to finish basement walls, electric and lighting, a basement restroom and kitchen, replacing a kitchen sink appliance and adding HVAC wall units for both floors.

Jordanville Public Library in Herkimer County is using $33,454 to seal cracks in a concrete porch to stop water infiltration, replace brick piers, rehabilitate heat ducts, replace water filtration and pave parking spaces.

Little Falls Public Library, also in Herkimer County, will use $23,679 to replace a damaged sewer pipe, roof drain/stormwater lateral and install HVAC relays, sensors and actuators.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related