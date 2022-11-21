COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

History-related events continue through the end of 2022

By Matthew Urtz

On Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. the Town of Madison Historical Society will host a special presentation of “In Days of Olde.” Diane Van Slyke will show the documentary, made through a collaboration with the Colgate University Institute and the Chenango Canal Association. The movie shows what a small group of local people did to get the canal bill passed to build a 97-mile-long canal between Binghamton and Utica, how it was built, what life was like on the canal and why it closed. At the end of the presentation, Van Slyke will take questions, and several books will be made available for sale to benefit the Chenango Canal Association. The event is free, and refreshments will be served, courtesy of the Town of Madison Historical Society. For more information, call 315.729.8323.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the All things Oz Museum will be open for “Shop Small Saturday.” Come and shop local in downtown Chittenango, skip along the Yellow Brick Road, and check out all the deals in the gift shop. For more information, call 315.687.7772 or visit allthingsoz.org.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Chenango County Historical Society & Museum will host a special Museum Store Sunday. The CCHS Museum Shop joins museum stores worldwide with special hours, offering a variety of seasonal gifts – from stocking stuffers to exclusive local merchandise. Patrons can browse unique offerings, such as collectible Currier & Ives calendars with years that have the same calendar as 2023. Other specialized merchandise includes Norwich Pharmacal Company cancelled stock certificates, City of Norwich Centennial Banners, wooden replicas of iconic New Berlin locales, hand-painted crocks and table-top amusements. For more information, call 607.334.9227 ext. 2 or visit chenangohistorical.org.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the All things Oz Museum will be open for “Museum Store Sunday.” Come and shop local in downtown Chittenango, skip along the Yellow Brick Road and check out all the deals in the gift shop. For more information, call 315.687.7772 or visit allthingsoz.org.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host a guest preview party for Friends of Lorenzo members. The Friends of Lorenzo will showcase the bedecked mansion at their annual preview party. This year’s theme is “A Snow-Covered Jewel.” Hosted by the board of the Friends, members and their guests are treated to a special evening of live music and seasonal delights; an admission fee is charged. If you are not already a member and would like more information, visit friendsoflorenzo.org.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the All Things Oz Museum in Chittenango will host a special Santa Clause meet-and-greet. Ripped from the pages of L. Frank Baum’s book “The Life and Adventures of Santa Clause,” Santa will be at the museum meeting with children. Admission to the museum is free for this event. For more information, call 315.687.7772 or visit allthingsoz.org.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Chenango County Historical Society & Museum will host a Holiday Open House. Experience the wonder of the season during this beloved community tradition featuring family activities, interactive presentations, seasonal exhibits, unique shopping experiences and the annual “Parade of Trees,” highlighting the culture, history and heritage of Chenango County. For more information, call 607.334.9227 ext. 2 or visit chenangohistorical.org.

From Tuesday, Dec. 6, through Thursday, Dec. 9, the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host guided Christmas tours. Traditional tours of the Mansion and decorations will be available. Private group tours of eight or more may also be scheduled through the end of December by calling 315.655.3200 ext. 106. Admission is $6 per person; $2 per child 12 and under. For more information, visit friendsoflorenzo.org.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 2 to 6 p.m. the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmers market. Discover fresh seasonal produce, local cheeses, honeycomb, artisan breads, pastries, baked goods, maple products, poultry, lamb, eggs, wool and yarn products, jams and jellies, soaps and more. Free entry. For more information, visit mchs1900.org.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m., the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host its annual Christmas Celebration. Join us for Christmas at Lorenzo as we adorn the mansion as a “snow-covered jewel.” With support from the Friends of Lorenzo, this annual holiday celebration will feature refreshments, live music and horse-drawn sleigh/wagon rides. On Sunday, holiday crafts for “kids of all ages” will be featured at the Rippleton Schoolhouse. Admission is $6 per person; $2 per child 12 and under. For more information, visit friendsoflorenzo.org.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host its annual Christmas celebration. Join us for Christmas at Lorenzo as we adorn the Mansion as a “snow-covered jewel.” With support from the Friends of Lorenzo, this annual holiday celebration will feature refreshments, live music and horse-drawn sleigh/wagon rides. On Sunday, holiday crafts for “kids of all ages” will be featured at the Rippleton Schoolhouse. Admission is $6 per person; $2 per child 12 and under. For more information, visit friendsoflorenzo.org.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m., Cazenovia Heritage will host a special presentation on Madison County distilling at the Madison County Distillery. Come and hear the story of Madison County’s distilling history by Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz followed by Madison County Distillery founder and owner Mike Basla talking about why they opened a distillery in Cazenovia and their goal of being a community resource. The event is free. For more information, visit cazheritage.org.

On Dec. 31, the Smithfield Community Center will host the Watch Night for Emancipation. More information to come.

Editor’s note: Matthew Urtz is Madison County historian. He can be reached at 315.366.2453, Matthew.Urtz@madisoncounty.ny.gov or on Facebook at Madison County NY, History.

