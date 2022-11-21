DEC: Hunters reminded of additional opportunities, responsibilities

Regular firearms season for deer, bear in Southern Zone began Nov. 19

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced deer and bear hunting seasons in New York’s Southern Zone began Saturday, Nov. 19. Hunters can continue to enjoy the longer hours, youth hunts and other changes enacted last year, including requirements for blaze orange and pink to help maintain New York’s record of safe hunting.

“The regular firearms season for deer and bear in New York’s Southern Zone is the state’s most popular big game hunting season, drawing hundreds of thousands of hunters afield each year,” Seggos said. “As a cherished annual tradition in New York state, these hunting seasons are managed to maximize conservation value and balance deer and bear populations, while providing more than 11 million pounds of quality, locally grown, organic meat to families statewide. I wish all hunters a safe and successful season.”

The 2022-23 regular deer and bear hunting seasons in New York’s Southern Zone runs through Sunday, Dec. 11, and includes participation from approximately 85 percent of New York’s 550,000 licensed hunters. Harvest during this season accounts for nearly 60 percent of the total statewide deer harvest and a substantial part of the statewide bear harvest.

Following the regular deer and bear seasons in the Southern Zone, late bow-hunting and muzzle-loading seasons will run from Dec. 12 through Dec. 20, and again from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1; hunters taking part in these special seasons must possess a hunting license and either bow-hunting or muzzle-loading privileges.

In the Northern Zone, the regular deer and bear hunting season opened Oct. 22 and will close Dec. 4. The Northern Zone includes the Adirondacks, Tug Hill Plateau, Eastern Lake Ontario Plain and the Champlain and St. Lawrence valleys. A late bow-hunting and muzzle-loading season for deer will be open in portions of the Northern Zone from Dec. 5 through Dec. 11.

For a breakdown of New York’s hunting seasons, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/65231.html.

Opportunities for youth hunters

Again this year, 12- and 13-year-old hunters may hunt deer with a firearm when accompanied by a licensed, experienced adult. This pilot program, established by the state Legislature through 2023, applies to counties that choose to participate. The program does not apply to Westchester or Suffolk counties. Of the eligible upstate counties, only Erie and Rockland counties have not opted into the program.

Longer hunting hours

Hunters are reminded that the daily hunting hours for deer and bear now include the full daylight period, beginning 30 minutes before sunrise and continuing until 30 minutes after sunset. Hunters should check the sunrise and sunset times before hunting each day.

Hunters should also remember that anytime they are pursuing deer or bear with a firearm, they must now wear fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink clothing – either a hat, vest, or jacket – visible in all directions. New York hunters have an excellent safety record, but this change will make hunters even safer.

Hunters are also reminded to follow the basic rules of firearm safety:

Point your gun in a safe direction.

Treat every gun as if it were loaded.

Be sure of your target and beyond.

Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.

When hunting in tree stands, use a safety harness and a climbing belt, as most tree stand accidents occur when hunters are climbing in and out of the stand. Also, hunters should never climb in or out of a tree stand with a loaded firearm.

Let young bucks go and watch them grow

Hunters are proving that voluntary choice works to yield more older bucks. By choosing to Let Young Bucks Go and Watch Them Grow, New York hunters are now seeing and taking more mature bucks than ever before. Older deer yield more meat and have larger antlers.

Hunters are key partners in protecting deer from chronic wasting disease

Chronic wasting disease continues to spread in other states, and hunters have great responsibility to prevent CWD introduction to New York. CWD is always fatal to deer. If introduced, CWD could spread rapidly and be practically impossible to eliminate once established. Hunters can help protect New York’s deer herds from CWD by following these tips:

If you hunt any type of deer, elk, moose, or caribou outside of New York, you must debone your animal before bringing it back. See CWD regulations for hunters. DEC will confiscate and destroy illegally imported carcasses and parts, including whole deer and deer heads.

Do not use deer urine-based lures or attractant scents, as these could contain infectious material.

Dispose of carcass waste in a landfill, not just on the landscape.

Report any deer that appears sick or is acting abnormally.

Hunt only wild deer and support fair chase hunting principles.

Take it. Tag it. Report it.

With DEC’s HuntFishNY mobile app, reporting a deer or bear harvest is easier than ever. Through this mobile app, hunters, anglers and trappers can access an electronic version of their licenses and report the harvest of deer, bear and turkey immediately while afield on their mobile device in seconds. Hunters may still use the phone report system (866.GAMERPT) or report online, but the mobile system is faster, more convenient and easier for hunters to accurately enter information. Reporting your harvest is required by law, so remember to Take it. Tag it. Report it.

Other reminders for the 2022 Southern Zone regular hunting season

Choose non-lead ammunition for high-quality meat and reduced risk of lead exposure to non-target wildlife.

Hunger has a cure.

Hunters can Donate Venison to help those less fortunate while also assisting with deer management in New York.

For specific descriptions of regulations and open areas…

Hunters should refer to the 2022-23 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide available at (dec.ny.gov/outdoor/37136.html). Hunters are urged to review all regulations and safety tips contained in the guide.

New gun safety requirements

New York state recently adopted new requirements for the purchase and transfer of ownership of semi-automatic rifles and the purchase, possession, storage and transport of firearms and ammunition in New York. See DEC’s Frequently Asked Questions Regarding Recent Changes to New York State Firearm Laws and additional detail and further guidance, Questions and Answers Regarding Impacts to Hunting and Hunting-Related Activities from Recent Changes to New York State Firearm Laws, on DEC’s hunting website. More information about gun safety in New York state can be found at the New York State Gun Safety website.

DEC: Hunters reminded of additional opportunities, responsibilities

Regular firearms season for deer, bear in Southern Zone began Nov. 19

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced deer and bear hunting seasons in New York’s Southern Zone began Saturday, Nov. 19. Hunters can continue to enjoy the longer hours, youth hunts and other changes enacted last year, including requirements for blaze orange and pink to help maintain New York’s record of safe hunting.

“The regular firearms season for deer and bear in New York’s Southern Zone is the state’s most popular big game hunting season, drawing hundreds of thousands of hunters afield each year,” Seggos said. “As a cherished annual tradition in New York state, these hunting seasons are managed to maximize conservation value and balance deer and bear populations, while providing more than 11 million pounds of quality, locally grown, organic meat to families statewide. I wish all hunters a safe and successful season.”

The 2022-23 regular deer and bear hunting seasons in New York’s Southern Zone runs through Sunday, Dec. 11, and includes participation from approximately 85 percent of New York’s 550,000 licensed hunters. Harvest during this season accounts for nearly 60 percent of the total statewide deer harvest and a substantial part of the statewide bear harvest.

Following the regular deer and bear seasons in the Southern Zone, late bow-hunting and muzzle-loading seasons will run from Dec. 12 through Dec. 20, and again from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1; hunters taking part in these special seasons must possess a hunting license and either bow-hunting or muzzle-loading privileges.

In the Northern Zone, the regular deer and bear hunting season opened Oct. 22 and will close Dec. 4. The Northern Zone includes the Adirondacks, Tug Hill Plateau, Eastern Lake Ontario Plain and the Champlain and St. Lawrence valleys. A late bow-hunting and muzzle-loading season for deer will be open in portions of the Northern Zone from Dec. 5 through Dec. 11.

For a breakdown of New York’s hunting seasons, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/65231.html.

Opportunities for youth hunters

Again this year, 12- and 13-year-old hunters may hunt deer with a firearm when accompanied by a licensed, experienced adult. This pilot program, established by the state Legislature through 2023, applies to counties that choose to participate. The program does not apply to Westchester or Suffolk counties. Of the eligible upstate counties, only Erie and Rockland counties have not opted into the program.

Longer hunting hours

Hunters are reminded that the daily hunting hours for deer and bear now include the full daylight period, beginning 30 minutes before sunrise and continuing until 30 minutes after sunset. Hunters should check the sunrise and sunset times before hunting each day.

Hunters should also remember that anytime they are pursuing deer or bear with a firearm, they must now wear fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink clothing – either a hat, vest, or jacket – visible in all directions. New York hunters have an excellent safety record, but this change will make hunters even safer.

Hunters are also reminded to follow the basic rules of firearm safety:

Point your gun in a safe direction.

Treat every gun as if it were loaded.

Be sure of your target and beyond.

Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.

When hunting in tree stands, use a safety harness and a climbing belt, as most tree stand accidents occur when hunters are climbing in and out of the stand. Also, hunters should never climb in or out of a tree stand with a loaded firearm.

Let young bucks go and watch them grow

Hunters are proving that voluntary choice works to yield more older bucks. By choosing to Let Young Bucks Go and Watch Them Grow, New York hunters are now seeing and taking more mature bucks than ever before. Older deer yield more meat and have larger antlers.

Hunters are key partners in protecting deer from chronic wasting disease

Chronic wasting disease continues to spread in other states, and hunters have great responsibility to prevent CWD introduction to New York. CWD is always fatal to deer. If introduced, CWD could spread rapidly and be practically impossible to eliminate once established. Hunters can help protect New York’s deer herds from CWD by following these tips:

If you hunt any type of deer, elk, moose, or caribou outside of New York, you must debone your animal before bringing it back. See CWD regulations for hunters. DEC will confiscate and destroy illegally imported carcasses and parts, including whole deer and deer heads.

Do not use deer urine-based lures or attractant scents, as these could contain infectious material.

Dispose of carcass waste in a landfill, not just on the landscape.

Report any deer that appears sick or is acting abnormally.

Hunt only wild deer and support fair chase hunting principles.

Take it. Tag it. Report it.

With DEC’s HuntFishNY mobile app, reporting a deer or bear harvest is easier than ever. Through this mobile app, hunters, anglers and trappers can access an electronic version of their licenses and report the harvest of deer, bear and turkey immediately while afield on their mobile device in seconds. Hunters may still use the phone report system (866.GAMERPT) or report online, but the mobile system is faster, more convenient and easier for hunters to accurately enter information. Reporting your harvest is required by law, so remember to Take it. Tag it. Report it.

Other reminders for the 2022 Southern Zone regular hunting season

Choose non-lead ammunition for high-quality meat and reduced risk of lead exposure to non-target wildlife.

Hunger has a cure.

Hunters can Donate Venison to help those less fortunate while also assisting with deer management in New York.

For specific descriptions of regulations and open areas…

Hunters should refer to the 2022-23 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide available at (dec.ny.gov/outdoor/37136.html). Hunters are urged to review all regulations and safety tips contained in the guide.

New gun safety requirements

New York state recently adopted new requirements for the purchase and transfer of ownership of semi-automatic rifles and the purchase, possession, storage and transport of firearms and ammunition in New York. See DEC’s Frequently Asked Questions Regarding Recent Changes to New York State Firearm Laws and additional detail and further guidance, Questions and Answers Regarding Impacts to Hunting and Hunting-Related Activities from Recent Changes to New York State Firearm Laws, on DEC’s hunting website. More information about gun safety in New York state can be found at the New York State Gun Safety website.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related