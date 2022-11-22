Light up the holidays with Oneida TSC

Holiday-themed event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27, 2022

The Tractor Supply Store, 2019 Upper Lenox Ave., Oneida, is inviting all the young artists out there to celebrate the upcoming holiday season with an ornament craft activity. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27, the store will host a craft event where young customers can decorate a Christmas ornament with stickers and other colorful extras, while supplies last.

The interactive craft provides a fun way for youth to get in the holiday spirit with colorful ornaments in the shape of twinkling lights. Once complete, each participant can take their free craft home to decorate their Christmas tree.

“We enjoy spending quality time with our customers during the holiday season, particularly with a fun, creative craft for the kids to take home,” said Oneida store manager, Josh. “Ornament-decorating sparks the joy of Christmas and encourages the young members of the Oneida community to use their imaginations and creative spirit. Whether our young customers use their ornament as a gift for family and friends or hang it on their Christmas tree, we know they will be proud of their festive creation.”

The event welcomes customers back into the store to shop, explore and celebrate the holiday season with their family and our team members. For more information, contact TSC at 315.363.0860.

Light up the holidays with Oneida Tractor Supply Store

Holiday-themed event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27, 2022

The Tractor Supply Store, 2019 Upper Lenox Ave., Oneida, is inviting all the young artists out there to celebrate the upcoming holiday season with an ornament craft activity. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27, the store will host a craft event where young customers can decorate a Christmas ornament with stickers and other colorful extras, while supplies last.

The interactive craft provides a fun way for youth to get in the holiday spirit with colorful ornaments in the shape of twinkling lights. Once complete, each participant can take their free craft home to decorate their Christmas tree.

“We enjoy spending quality time with our customers during the holiday season, particularly with a fun, creative craft for the kids to take home,” said Oneida store manager, Josh. “Ornament-decorating sparks the joy of Christmas and encourages the young members of the Oneida community to use their imaginations and creative spirit. Whether our young customers use their ornament as a gift for family and friends or hang it on their Christmas tree, we know they will be proud of their festive creation.”

The event welcomes customers back into the store to shop, explore and celebrate the holiday season with their family and our team members. For more information, contact TSC at 315.363.0860.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related