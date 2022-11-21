Scholastic Shining Stars

Aleya St. Louis earns Deans’ Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University

Aleya St. Louis of New Woodstock was among more than 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned more than $11 million in merit scholarships. St. Louis, a graduate of Cazenovia Central High School majoring in arts management and entrepreneurship, earned a $17,000 Deans’ Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school.

BW’s merit scholarships are awarded to full-time students and are renewable up to four years with good academic and social standing. BW offers a wide range of financial support to its students – more than $52 million for the 2022-23 academic year.

Students enroll at St. Lawrence University

The Class of 2026 are leaders in and out of the classroom. They’re artists and performers, entrepreneurs, athletes, and advocates. Even before they matriculated Aug. 21, 2022, they set the bar high for future Laurentians. They came to St. Lawrence with a cumulative four-year GPA of 92.3 – a record for an incoming class.

Maysun Barilla of Erieville

Ethan Isbell of Erieville

Ben McPherson of Cazenovia

Anna Reger of Cazenovia

Daniel Scholl of Sherburne

Keely Worlock of DeRuyter

Thirty-eight percent of students ranked in the top 10 percent of their respective graduating high school classes, and 70 percent were in the top quarter.

Local students matriculate into Hamilton College

The following local residents recently matriculated at Hamilton College:

Aiyana McDonell of Chittenango. McDonell, a graduate of Chittenango Central School, is a member of the Class of 2026.

Beau Sinardo of Waterville. Sinardo, a graduate of Waterville Central School, is a member of the Class of 2026.

Selected from a pool of 9,899 applicants from 35 states and 26 countries, they join a community of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students.

Local college students earn scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University

Students from Madison County were among more than 700 students who earned scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall. BW has a long history of scholarship support from alumni, faculty, trustees and friends. More than 430 named scholarships provide more than $4.7 million to help students attend, persist and graduate from BW. In addition, they carry on the donors’ legacies through the lives of the students who receive their support. The scholarships vary in requirements, with many specifying financial need, a course of study, involvement on campus or a commitment to excellence in a particular field. The following local students earned scholarships:

Aidan Hicks of Oneida, a graduate of Oneida High School majoring in pre-allied health/pre-physical therapy, earned the George & Fran Boyer Scholarship.

Mattie Hicks of Oneida, a graduate of Oneida High School majoring in human resource management and business administration, earned the George & Fran Boyer Scholarship.

Aleya St. Louis of New Woodstock, a graduate of Cazenovia Central High School majoring in arts management and entrepreneurship, earned the Frances & William Summers, Sr. Scholarship.

Emerson College students participate in Emerson Stage production of ‘The Wolves’

Students participated in Emerson Stage’s production of “The Wolves,” performed Sept. 21 through 24, 2022, in the Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theater at Emerson College in Boston, Mass. Among them was Marco Giacona of Chittenango, who is majoring in musical theatre and is a member of the class of 2023.

The Wolves centers on the experiences of a group of female high school soccer players – a portrait of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

This production of “The Wolves” is dedicated to the memory of Professor Maureen Shea, Ph.D., a longtime member of the Performing Arts Department and frequently directed for Emerson Stage.

Giacona also participated in Emerson Stage’s production of “The Spitfire Grill,” performed Oct. 13 through 16, 2022 in the Robert J. Orchard Stage (Paramount Center) at Emerson College in Boston, Mass.

“The Spitfire Grill” follows Percy as she travels to a small town in Wisconsin, working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill. The musical is a heartwarming tale of hope and redemption.

Area residents receive Performing Arts Scholarship to RIT

Since 2019, more than 1,400 Rochester Institute of Technology students have received Performing Arts Scholarships, renewable for up to five years, as long as the students stay involved in performing arts. The students come from each of RIT’s nine colleges, with the majority from engineering and computer sciences. The following local residents received a partial scholarship to RIT this fall to pursue performing arts:

An Xin Zheng of Hamilton, a graduate of Hamilton Central School, is a first-year student in the Engineering Technology Exploration program and is pursuing instrumental music.

Harry Rosbrook of Hamilton, a graduate of Hamilton Central School, is a first-year student in the Film and Animation BFA program and is pursuing musical theater.

Jacob Sutherland recognized for Silver Level Leadership at SUNY Oneonta

Jacob Sutherland of Sherburne was recently recognized with a silver-level leadership milestone through SUNY Oneonta’s Leadership Education and Development program; Sutherland is an undeclared major at SUNY Oneonta.

Sutherland earned this distinction through a commitment to improving oneself and enhancing knowledge by exploring leadership opportunities, participating in campus organizations and serving the campus community by taking on recognized leadership roles.

Completion of this level requires attending 19 events designated with a learning outcome (three must be diversity events), actively participating in four recognized organizations, completing three online courses (Foundations of Leadership, Personal Development, Organizational Development), and serving as an officer in a club or organization for at least two semesters (average of 219 hours to complete).

LEAD@Oneonta is a comprehensive leadership program based on current research and guidelines from the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education. All students can choose to participate in the LEAD program, which aims to better prepare them for life after college by providing a comprehensive picture of leadership and the skills needed to be a good leader.

Students can attain a silver, gold or platinum level. To attain each level, students must meet a mix of programmatic and experiential leadership requirements, including completion of online courses, attendance at educational events, and membership and leadership in one or more of SUNY Oneonta’s 100-plus student-run clubs and organizations.

Completion of a leadership level is recognized on campus as a credential that can be used, for example, when running for office or applying for Student Travel for Excellence Program funding. The program also provides students with a leadership record that can be submitted to potential employers.

Local students enroll at SUNY Delhi

SUNY Delhi is proud to welcome new students who enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. Among them are:

Isiah Figueroa of Morrisville, majoring in mechatronics design

Jack Smith of Truxton, majoring in mechatronics design

Kathryan Sullivan of Waterville, majoring in mechatronics design

Jacob Baker of Sherburne, majoring in residential construction

Brian Sitts of Madison, majoring in welding technology

Christine Howard of Leonardsville, majoring in continuing education

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related