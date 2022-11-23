Our men and women in service

Canastota resident promoted to technical sergeant in New York National Guard

Major General Raymond F. Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the recent promotion of nine Airmen at the New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Among those promoted is Sgt. Pierce Relyea of Canastota. Relyea is a security forces craftsman at the 224th Support Squadron.

The 224th Air Defense Group is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron and the 224th Support Squadron, located in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C., area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the Eastern Air Defense Sector’s mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern United States.

Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential. These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified airmen and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Air National Guard.

Canastota resident receives Air National Guard award

The 224th Air Defense Group at the Eastern Air Defense Sector recently recognized five New York Air National Guardsmen for outstanding performance.

Recognized airmen included Master Sgt. Angelina Palmer of Canastota, who received the Air Force Commendation Medal.

Palmer was recognized for her work at EADS and at the Western Air Defense Sector in Tacoma, Washington, where she re-invigorated the unit’s Drug Reduction Program, achieved 100 percent mission completion on two NORAD inspections, and incorporated 45 changes into a communications panel re-design, reducing time delays by 75 percent. Since joining the 224th Air Defense Squadron, Palmer has supported more than 70 Presidential temporary flight restrictions and coordinated intelligence with federal law enforcement and aviation agencies.

The 224th ADG is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron and 224th SPTS, located in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C., area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the EADS mission. Part of the NORAD, the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern United States.

For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the EADS and the 224th Air Defense Group, visit eads.ang.af.mil.

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

New York Air National Guard promotions announced

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the State of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Elizabeth Roberts from Oneida, assigned to the wing’s 174th Security Forces Squadron, received a promotion this fall to the rank of senior airman

Caleb Adam from Canastota, assigned to the wing’s 152nd Combat Operations Squadron, received a promotion this fall to the rank of technical sergeant

Erick Marsh from Canastota, assigned to the wing’s 174th Logistics Readiness Squadron, received a promotion this fall to the rank of airman

Bellina Leslie from Manlius, assigned to the wing’s 174th Operations Group, received a promotion this fall to the rank of master sergeant

Air National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

These promotions additionally recognize the best-qualified airmen and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen airmen for careers in the New York Air National Guard and the 174th Attack Wing.

The 174th Attack Wing in Syracuse operates and supports the MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft both locally and globally.

The wing provides qualified airmen and weapon systems for joint global air, space and cyberspace operations, in support of homeland defense and to aid civil authorities at the direction of the governor of New York state.

For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or goang.com.

