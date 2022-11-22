November fun isn’t over at the Cazenovia Public Library

Nov. 25, 2022, 4 to 6 p.m.: Family Movie & Cookie Decorating in the Betsy Kennedy Community Room. Join us to watch a holiday favorite about an oversized elf leaving the North Pole for the first time and decorate sugar cookies from Annie’s Sweets & Treats while sipping hot cocoa.

Nov. 28 through Dec. 17: Letters to Santa Mailbox open. Write a letter to Santa. Children are encouraged to submit a letter to a mailbox set up in the children’s section of the library (and accompanying form for adults). Volunteers with CRIS will give handwritten responses.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related