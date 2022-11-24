Oneida YMCA offers introduction to meditation and reiki

Make time for yourself and join reiki practitioners Lisa Godfrey and Kristin Sullivan at the Oneida YMCA for an introduction to meditation and reiki at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7, 2022. In this wellness session, Godfrey and Sullivan will guide you through breathing techniques to help you slow down the chatter in your mind and bring calm into your life. Reiki is a non-invasive Japanese technique to promote healing by releasing congestion from energy centers.

In addition, the practitioners will hold a small meditation session while providing reiki to the group. Godfrey, a reiki practitioner and energy healer at Double Lotus Reiki, practices Usui Reiki healing and has helped many, especially during grief.

Sullivan’s background is in education; she taught young children for 20 years. Trained in the Usui System of Natural Healing, she is a practitioner and energy healer at Double Lotus Reiki and has brought her love of meditation and mindfulness to students of all ages.

Lisa Godfrey Kristin Sullivan

“Science has proven that regular meditation can have powerful, long-lasting effects on our body, bringing it to a more natural and calm state,” she said. “Meditation is a grounding practice that helps you know yourself better and appreciate yourself and others more and allows you to get a more relaxed and sound sleep. While practicing meditation, you begin to notice your body and mind more easily and let go of daily stressors and challenges.”

The speakers have designed a program to “…bring you back to your center space and keep you going through your days with joy and appreciation.”

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required for the seminar, and all ages are invited to attend. This program is the sixth in the series of wellness programs sponsored by the Oneida branch of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley.

The final presentation, Sticky Fitness: How to Maintain a Health Promoting Fitness Regimen, will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The Wellness Speaker Series is sponsored by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

For more information, contact Health and Fitness Coordinator Madison Robinson at 315.363.7788 or visit ymcatrivalley.org.

