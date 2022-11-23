Pomeroy Foundation Grants available

Program expands eligibility timeframe for history markers to date back to 1683

The next regional round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s New York State Historic Marker Grant Program is now open. Markers funded through the program commemorate historic people, places, things or events in New York state within the timeframe of 1683 to 1922.

The current grant round covers Fulton, Montgomery, Herkimer, Oneida, Otsego and Schoharie counties (Region 7); Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties (Region 8); and Cayuga, Cortland, Madison and Onondaga counties (Region 9).

“This signature program, along with other marker grant programs funded by the Pomeroy Foundation, is central to how we help communities bring greater recognition to their local history,” said Pomeroy Foundation Trustee and Director of Strategic Initiatives Deryn Pomeroy. “We have officially expanded the program’s eligibility timeframe, and now communities can apply for markers commemorating history as early as 1683.”

Historic marker grants are available to local, state and federal government entities, nonprofit academic institutions and 501(c)(3) organizations in New York state.

Those interested in applying for a marker grant must submit an online letter of intent to verify primary sources by Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Primary source documentation is necessary to support the marker text. Grants fund the entire cost of a cast aluminum marker, pole and shipping.

The final application deadline is Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

“Markers benefit communities in several important ways, including educating the public, encouraging pride of place and promoting historic tourism,” Pomeroy said.

To apply for an NYS marker during the current grant round, review application requirements or view the complete grant schedule by region, visit wgpfoundation.org/history/nys-historic-markers/.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related