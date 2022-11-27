Madison County Courier

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department Nov. 14 through 22

Nov 27, 2022

Nov. 14

  • Kevin J. Miller, 34, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested on a bench warrant for criminal contempt second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • BillieJo Young, 42, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Douglas E. Pudney, 32, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for no stop lamps, unlicensed operator and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Nov. 15

  • Oscar Davis, 37, of Utica, was issued appearance tickets for moved from lane unsafely, unlicensed operator, obstructed view, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation: previous conviction and side windows not transparent.
  • David L. Gallagher, 30, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree criminal trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Timothy W. Finster Jr., 48, of Camden, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign and unlicensed operator.

Nov. 16

  • Serina M. Cosimeno, 33, of Rome, was arrested for burglary third-degree and petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Donna J. Chesebro, 60, of Verona, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
  • Courtney R. Hall, 28, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree criminal trespass. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Nov. 17

  • Richard L. Gallagher, 35, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
  • Tavius A. DeSantis, 30, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Kevin J. Miller, 34, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held without bail.
  • Joseph M. Love, 28, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal tampering. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Nov. 18

  • Makenzi R. Ostrander, 18, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Nov. 19
  • Kimberly L. Jones, 39, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for disorderly conduct and a local law violation of unreasonable noise.
  • Donnie A. Griffin, 27, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Nov. 20

  • John E. Becker, 28, of Whitesboro, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, illegal signal: less than 100 feet, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and inadequate mirrors.
  • Michael J. Maurer, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
  • Kimberly L. Jones, 39, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest.

Nov. 21

  • Quiana N. Thomas, 40, of E. Syracuse, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Vincent M. Harris, 26, of Rome, was arrested on two separate arrest warrants. One was for second-degree criminal contempt. The other was for first-degree criminal contempt. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • William C. Allen, 37, of Lacona TX, was arrested on a supreme court arrest warrant for first-degree sexual abuse. He was arraigned in Madison County Court and held on $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond or $100,000 partially secured bond.

Nov. 22

  • Zane G. Bogue, 21, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of littering.
  • Lianna R. Boyce, 31, of Stittville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Kenneth D. Sims Jr., 34, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

