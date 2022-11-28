Second annual hat and mitten drive continues

For the month of November, the Madison County Rural Health Council has been holding its second annual hat and mitten drive to bring warmth and comfort to children and adults in need of new hats and mittens this winter season.

“We started our hat and mitten drive to support Madison County families in our rural community during the cold winter months,” said Executive Director Christine Paul. “Last year, we were amazed by the generosity of community members donating both brand new and handmade hats, mittens and scarves. We were able to provide the donations to local service organizations and make direct donations to community members in need.”

Donations are being accepted through Dec. 2, 2022, to bins at various locations throughout Madison County, including:

Cazenovia Community Fitness: 4157 Midstate Lane, Cazenovia

DeRuyter Free Library: 735 Utica Street, DeRuyter

Hamilton Public Library: 13 Broad Street, Hamilton

Morrisville Public Library: 84 E. Main Street, Morrisville

Sullivan Free Library: 101 Falls Blvd, Chittenango

Oneida Public Library: 459 Main Street, Oneida

Those wishing to donate are asked to stop by any of the locations listed above during normal business hours by Friday, Dec. 2.

For more information, contact Stephanie at the Madison County Rural Health Council at 315.313.4399 or henry.s@mcruralhealthcouncil.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related