Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police seek public assistance

Nov 28, 2022

Nov 28, 2022

Individual captured on surveillance video suspected of shoplifting more than $500 worth of food, merchandise from Hamilton Price Chopper

State police are investigating a larceny that occurred Oct. 5, 2022, at approximately 8:55 p.m. from the Price Chopper grocery store on State Route 12B in Hamilton, Madison County.

Troopers are attempting to identify the suspect captured on surveillance camera leaving the store with more than $500 worth of food and merchandise without rendering payment.

Anyone recognizing the individual in the photos or who may have information about the incientn is asked to contact state police at 315.366.6000.



