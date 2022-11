Sydney Cobb of Chittenango was one of more than 300 students who volunteered on Buffalo State’s annual Bengals Dare to Care Day Oct. 1, 2022. Students volunteered at a variety of community organizations as part of Buffalo State’s commitment to community engagement.

Sydney Cobb of Chittenango took part in Dare to Care Day 2022 Sydney Cobb of Chittenango was one of more than 300 students who volunteered on Buffalo State’s annual Bengals Dare to Care Day Oct. 1, 2022. Students volunteered at a variety of community organizations as part of Buffalo State’s commitment to community engagement.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related