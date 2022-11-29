Utica police announce weapons possession arrest

At approximately 9:50 p.m. Nov. 28, 2022, investigators with the GIVE Unit began to conduct surveillance of a hot spot area, due to recent events of shots fired. A vehicle left the location, and the officers observed vehicle and traffic violations. Assistance was requested from the patrol division to conduct a motor vehicle stop, and one was conducted on Mohawk Street near Bleecker Street.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed it to be occupied by three parties: The driver; front seat passenger Michael Reed, 43; and rear seat passenger Thomas Lopez, 23, both of Utica. During the course of the stop, officers discovered there was an outstanding warrant from the Utica Police Department on Lopez.

As officers advised Lopez of the warrant and were attempting to have him exit the vehicle, he produced a handgun and handed it to Reed.

Reed then refused to drop the gun after multiple commands while the officers attempted to take both into custody. As officers struggled with Reed, Lopez attempted to choke one of them from behind while the other officers attempted to take Lopez into custody.

At one point, an officer discharged his Taser at Lopez; however, it had little effect, due to his heavy clothing. Eventually the officers were able to remove both from the vehicle; both continued to resist their arrest and had to be taken to the ground before they could be taken into custody.

All three parties were transported to the station. The handgun, a loaded .40-caliber Smith and Wesson, was reported stolen out of the state of Georgia.

Following investigation, Lopez was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and the outstanding warrant.

Reed was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

The driver was with breaking state vehicle and traffic law.

Utica police announce weapons possession arrest

