State police investigate fatal crash in Brookfield

Nov 29, 2022

On Nov. 28, 2022, at 5:51 p.m. state police in Morrisville were dispatched to State Route 8 in the town of Brookfield for a two-vehicle crash.

Investigation revealed a 2003 Subaru Forester, operated by Abner G. Padilla, 29, of Utica, was southbound on Route 8 when he struck a 2001 Ford flatbed tow truck. The Ford was loaded with a vehicle and was partially parked in the roadway with all lights activated.

A backseat passenger, Nelson G. Padilla, 11, of Susquehanna, Pa., was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 9-year-old backseat passenger and the driver were not injured.

Abner Padilla, who is unlicensed, was evaluated at the scene and showed no signs of impairment. 

The investigation continued.

