Oneida resident Viviana Ruiz Bosch promoted

Nov 30, 2022

NY Army National Guard chaplain promoted to captain while serving in Germany

Oneida resident Viviana Ruiz-Bosch has been promoted to a captain in the New York Army National Guard, in recognition of her capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Ruiz-Bosch, a chaplain currently deployed to Grafenwoehr, Germany, with Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, received the promotion Sept. 22, 2022.

“Viviana’s outstanding contributions to the New York National Guard at home in her community and on deployment overseas are a sure sign that she will excel in his new rank,” said Col. William Murphy, commander of Task Force Orion.

Task Force Orion has been deployed in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission since early August. The unit ensures the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian military personnel training on systems and equipment issued under the United States’ Presidential Drawdown Authority.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential. These promotions additionally recognize the best-qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov.

