COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

On Saturday, Dec. 3rd from 10 am to 3 pm the All Things Oz Museum in Chittenango will host a special Santa Clause meet and greet. Ripped from the pages of L. Frank Baum’s book The Life and Adventures of Santa Clause, Santa will be at the museum meeting with children. Admission to the museum is free for this event. For more information, call 315-687-7772 or visit allthingsoz.org.

On Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 1 pm the Village of Port Byron will host a Roadside Marker Dedication at the Village Hall. Come and celebrate the four markers that the village has received in the last four years. Learn the story of Amos King, the Lincoln Funeral Train, resident Brigham Young and the villages historic connection to mincemeat. William G. Pomeroy Foundation Executive Director Carrie Berse will be the keynote speaker. There is no charge for this event. For more information, contact Dawn Roe via email at beatatune@tds.net.

On Sunday, Dec. 4th from 10 am to 4 pm the Chenango County Historical Society & Museum will host a Holiday Open House. Experience the wonder of the season during this beloved community tradition featuring family activities, interactive presentations, seasonal exhibits, unique shopping experiences, and the annual “Parade of Trees,” highlighting the culture, history, and heritage of Chenango County. For more information, call 607-334-9227 ext. 2 or visit chenangohistorical.org.

From Tuesday, Dec. 6th through Thursday, Dec. 9th the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host guided Christmas tours. Traditional tours of the Mansion and decorations will be available. Private group tours of 8 or more may also be scheduled through the end of, Dec. by calling (315)655-3200, ext. 106. Admission is $6 per person; $2 per child, ages 12 and under. For more information, visit friendsoflorenzo.org.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7th at 6 pm the Hamilton Public Library will host a special interview with Vietnam Veteran Steve Richards. Richards was a combat medic who served a year on the ground and as an air medic. During his service he received multiple air medals and Bronze Stars as well as a Silver Star. Richards will talk about his service, experiences and more. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-366-2453.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6th from 2 pm to 6 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmers market. Discover fresh seasonal produce, local cheeses, honeycomb, artisan breads, pastries, baked goods, maple products, poultry, lamb, eggs, wool and yarn products, jams and jellies, soaps, and much more! There is no charge to enter. For more information, visit mchs1900.org.

On Thursday, Dec. 8th, and Friday, Dec. 9th from 7 pm to 9 pm the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host its annual Christmas Celebration. Join us for Christmas at Lorenzo as we adorn the Mansion as a “A Snow-Covered Jewel.” With support from the Friends of Lorenzo, this annual holiday celebration will feature refreshments, live music, and horse-drawn sleigh/wagon rides. In addition, on Sunday, holiday crafts for “kids of all ages” will be featured at the Rippleton Schoolhouse. Admission is $6 per person; $2 per child, ages 12 and under. For more information, visit friendsoflorenzo.org

On Saturday, Dec. 10th, and Sunday, Dec. 1th from 1 pm to 4 pm the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host its annual Christmas Celebration. Join us for Christmas at Lorenzo as we adorn the Mansion as a “A Snow-Covered Jewel.” With support from the Friends of Lorenzo, this annual holiday celebration will feature refreshments, live music, and horse-drawn sleigh/wagon rides. In addition, on Sunday, holiday crafts for “kids of all ages” will be featured at the Rippleton Schoolhouse. Admission is $6 per person; $2 per child, ages 12 and under. For more information, visit friendsoflorenzo.org.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14th at 6 pm the Fabius Historical Society will host their annual pot luck dinner at the Fabius Community Center. Bring a dish to pass and your own table setting and enjoy the holiday season. There is no charge for this event For more information

On Thursday, Dec. 15th at 7 pm Cazenovia Heritage will host a special presentation on Madison County distilling at the Madison County Distillery on Route 20 east. Come and hear the story of Madison County’s distilling history by Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz followed by Madison County Distillery founder and owner Mike Basla talking about why they opened a distillery. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit cazheritage.org.

On, Dec. 31st the Smithfield Community Center will host the Watch Night for Emancipation. More information to come.

On Sunday, January 14th at 6 pm the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special concert with Chuck Lamb. More information to come. For more information, please visit oneidacommunity.org or call 315-363-0745.

On Saturday, January 21st at 2 PM, Cazenovia Heritage will host a presentation on the founding of Cazenovia and its center-chimney houses of the early 1800s at the Cazenovia Public Library. Russ Grills and Ted Bartlett will lead the presentation. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit cazheritage.org.

