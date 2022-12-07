More than 80 kids to fill Walmart and Shop with a Cop

More than 80 school-age children will fill the Oneida Wal-Mart at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, to participate in the City of Oneida Police Benevolent Association’s Shop-with-a-Cop event. The event, which started more than 25 years ago, has always been a highlight for Oneida PBA members and children.

All participating children shop for gifts for their families and themselves with a member of the PBA. Time spent with each child by a member of local law enforcement gives a unique opportunity for local police to build a positive connection in the community. Organizers say these moments are important in building lasting trust within the community.

For a second year, the Oneida PBA is including members of the Village of Canastota Police Department to assist in shopping with the selected children from the Oneida area. The partnership illustrates the continued commitment of the City of Oneida Police Department to build strong relationships between businesses, citizens and law enforcement.

This event is made possible by fundraisers conducted by the membership throughout the year and community donors.

