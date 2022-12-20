Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Education/STEM Top Story

Students receive Richard Siegfried Student Award for Excellent GPA

Bymartha

Dec 20, 2022

More than 40 SUNY Oneonta students received the Richard Siegfried Student Award this semester for earning a total GPA of 3.9 or higher. Among them were Tanner Muscarella of Bouckville and Jessica Nicholas of Hamilton.

In order to be eligible to receive the Richard Siegfried Student Award, a student must be a full-time freshman or transfer student with a total GPA of 3.9 or higher.

The award is named in memory of Richard K. Siegfried, SUNY Oneonta Professor of Theatre from 1958 until 1995. Professor Siegfried (or Sieg as generations of students fondly called him) epitomized excellence in his academic life, through imagination, meticulous scholarship and discipline and through his expectation of the same pursuit of excellence in his students and colleagues. His dedication brought excellence to his work in such historical theater worlds as Aristophanes, Moliere, Ibsen and Chekhov, to his rigorous study of the skills of voice and movement, and to his leadership in the imaginative creativity of improvisation.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department Dec. 13 through 19, 2022

Dec 21, 2022 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troops seek assistance identifying women

Dec 20, 2022 martha
Fun & Recreation Top Story

Holiday hunt to continue this year

Dec 20, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department Dec. 13 through 19, 2022

Dec 21, 2022
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troops seek assistance identifying women

Dec 20, 2022
Fun & Recreation Top Story

Holiday hunt to continue this year

Dec 20, 2022
Education/STEM Top Story

Students receive Richard Siegfried Student Award for Excellent GPA

Dec 20, 2022